IT trainings to be held in five regions of Georgia

The Deputy Economy Minister Irakli Nadareishvili and Avtandil Kasradze, the Head of the Innovation and Technology Agency on Saturday discussed directions for further cooperation, including the implementation of the IT training project in five regions of Georgia, with the representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and StrategEast organisation, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

It was noted that within the framework of the IT Hub programme, around 200 young individuals would be trained by StrategEast at the initial stage of the project with the financial support of the EBRD.

The trainees will receive education and practical skills in the IT direction and will be employed in different companies, said the Economy Ministry, adding the programme would be held in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, a memorandum was signed between the GITA, the EBRD and StrategEast.