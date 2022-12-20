Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up in 11M2022

Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $2.2 bln in the first 11 months of 2022, up by 49% year-on-year, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share of the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 13% in the reporting period. Georgia exported to Russia over 67,000 tons of natural wines (worth more than $150 mln) in the reporting period, over 57,000 tons ferroalloys worth more than $108 mln, more than 4,600 passenger cars (worth over $65 mln), more than 10,000 tons of alcoholic drinks (over $53 mln), almost 85,000 tons of mineral and fresh water (around $47 mln).

Meanwhile, Russia delivered to Georgia over 583,000 tons of oil and petroleum products (worth more than $561 mln) in 11 months (up 2.8-fold compared with the same period last year), over 264,000 tons of oil gases and hydrocarbons (worth around $72 mln), over 159,000 tons of wheat or mixed rye-wheat flour (almost $60 mln), over 145,000 tons of wheat and meslin (worth more than $52 mln).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-November 2022, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $2.5 bln, up by 34.4% year-on-year, while China was third with trade turnover surpassing $1.6 bln, up by 23.4% in annual terms.