Georgia’s electricity production hit “record-high” figures in 2022

Romeo Mikautadze, Georgia’s Deputy Minister for Economy and Sustainable Development, said the country’s domestic electricity production had hit 13 billion kWh this year, a “record-high figure” as well as a 15 percent increase on 2021 figures, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Addressing the Parliament's Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committee, the official said more than two-thirds of the domestic electricity generation had been sourced from hydroelectric power plants, noting their share in this year’s production had amounted to 80 percent.

He also noted the country had exported 988 million kWh - “one of the highest indicators in the last decade” - and stressed “every cubic metre [of water at HPPs] has been used to generate electricity”.

Mikautadze also told the lawmakers his body had signed 68 agreements with investors this year to ensure more than $800 million in investments and additional two billion kWh in domestic electricity production annually.