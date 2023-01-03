Georgian diesel imports limited to Euro 5 starting this year

Imports of diesel in Georgia will be limited to Euro 5-standard fuel starting this year, in a move aiming to reduce environmental pollution, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Nino Tandilashvili revealed the decision while telling the outlet results of recent inspection of diesel samples across the country had shown their quality did not meet Euro standards.

She also said unlike diesel, the quality of domestic samples of petrol did adhere to the standards.

In a further move on restricting vehicle pollution, another bill introducing amendments to the Code of the Administrative Offenses will aim to control emissions throughout the country.