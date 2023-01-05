Georgia sees lowest inflation rate since July 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The annual inflation rate in Georgia eased to 9.8 percent in December 2022 with a target of three percent, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat) said, Trend reports via the Georgian media.

It was the lowest reading since July 2021, mainly due to softer increases in the prices of hotels and restaurants (14.8 percent) and housing and utilities (15.8 percent), while the cost of healthcare services fell by 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, food prices rose by 16.3 percent year over year.

The deflation rate in December 2022 against November 2022 was 0.3 percent. The monthly inflation rate in October 2022 settled at 0.5 percent.