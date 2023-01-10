Georgian Finance Minister highlights growth in 2022, forecasts further inflation reduction

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili on Monday said the country’s economy had grown by 10 percent in the first 11 months of 2022, with the rate expected to be maintained in the final figures of the year, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Ministry on Monday quoted Khutsishvili as saying the annual gross domestic product per capita number of the past year was expected to exceed $6,600 in the final tallying of numbers.

The official also noted the start of the decline of inflation and pointed to the December figure of 9.8 percent, while adding the reduction was expected to “accelerate even more".

Khutsishvili noted budget deficit reduction as “one of the main priorities” of the Government, and said while the initial planned consolidated budget deficit for 2022 had been defined at 4.4 percent of GDP, the number had gradually decreased to 3.1 percent, which he called a “significant success for the country".

He added revenues of the 2022 budget had been “fulfilled in surplus” and amounted to ₾23.7 billion ($8.78bln), 101.1 percent of the initially planned figure.