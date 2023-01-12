Agriculture Minister says Georgian wine’s international image remains “priority”

Georgian Agriculture Minister Otar Shamugia said maintaining the international image of Georgian wine remained a “priority” for state institutions, in comments made during his visit to a Tbilisi wine laboratory on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Shamugia inspected the latest lab equipment at the 2014-established facility and said with “increased export conditions”, quality control remained "one of the main challenges".

He added strengthening laboratory capabilities was “particularly important” and noted domestic labs were becoming more developed to meet international demand for the product, which has been heavily promoted by state agencies worldwide over the years.

The Minister said the Government had ensured “important investments and reforms” in domestic winemaking over the recent years, with vineyards, production and export indicators increasing as a result of the efforts and “dozens of new modern enterprises” created throughout the country.

With the rising numbers in production “it is becoming important to maintain quality”, the official added, and pointed to the new regulation that has come into force this year and requires certification for wines produced and supplied to consumers across the country.

Shamugia called the move “another step for improving the quality of wine” produced in Georgia.