United Airports of Georgia Director aiming to make Kutaisi Airport “leader in region”

Irakli Karkashadze, the newly appointed Director of the United Airports of Georgia, on Wednesday said the development of Kutaisi International Airport in the country’s west, would be a “main priority” of the body under his leadership, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Karkashadze met Airport employees, as well as representatives of the contractor company and partner organisations operating at the airport, and introduced his future plans for the development of the facility.

In his comments, he also said the Airport - which serves the western hub city - had “great potential and future”, and explained plans to transform it into a “regional leader”.

Karkashadze also named strengthening of the UAG regulatory body, which he said was moving into a “new stage of development”, and turning Georgian airline industry into a “commercially profitable business” among priorities.

The Director also said the airline sector should become “one of the leading branches” of the country's economic strengthening and development.