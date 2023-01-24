Georgia allocates $7.55 mln for recovery from damage caused by January snowstorms, winds

More than ₾20 million ($7.55 mln) will be allocated to communities affected by snowstorms and winds that hit regions across Georgia for days earlier this month, with the funds to also be used for repairing the damage caused by the adverse weather in municipalities, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Government Administration announced the allocation of funds on Monday, noting ₾19,695,000 ($7,433,028) would be used for repairing the damage caused by the spell of freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall and strong winds, while ₾1,470,000 ($554,788) would be offered to locals.

The snowfall and winds caused disruptions across Georgia in mid-January, with road access restricted and residential locations left without power following successive days of adverse weather conditions.

In Lanchkhuti municipality in the western region of Guria, a falling tree killed a man while strong winds knocked over about 50 trees and damaged up to 100 houses, power poles and gas pipes, leaving dozens of local residents without electricity and gas.

In other regions, winds also damaged houses, residential blocks, public and administrative buildings, with local government facilities left without power.