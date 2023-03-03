Enterprise Georgia participates in international exhibition MRO Middle East 2023

Georgia's export promotion agency, Enterprise Georgia, participated in a two-day international exhibition MRO Middle East 2023, the largest event in the region bringing together aviation maintenance industry, airline representatives and experts, which was hosted in Dubai, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Within the scope of the event, the agency’s delegation, led by the Director Mikheil Khidureli, discussed the possibility of developing the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul service centre in Georgia with global MRO companies.

Our cooperation with the Persian Gulf countries is further deepening. We have been actively working on an aircraft repair investment project in Tbilisi”, Khidureli said.

The Enterprise Georgia said that the results of a feasibility survey conducted by the “leading consulting company” Frost and Sullivan, with the support of the United States Agency for International Development’s Economic Security Programme and the Agency’s mission in Georgia, showed that Georgia had the potential to become a regional aircraft service hub.

The exhibition was attended by the heads of the “world’s largest companies” and up to 5,000 “high-ranking” delegates.