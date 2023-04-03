Georgian President visits Lithuania to discuss ties, Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic prospects

Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili on Monday visited Lithuania to promote bilateral cooperation between the states and discuss her country’s Euro-Atlantic integration prospects, the President Administration said, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

While in the country, Zourabichvili will meet with her Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Georgian Ambassador Salome Shapakidze said the “high-level” visit was “particularly important” ahead of the European Union’s forthcoming decision on whether to grant Georgia its membership candidate status by the end of this year, and the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

Highlighting the significance of Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, the diplomat described the trip as “timely”.

Along with official meetings and statements for the media, Zourabishvili is also scheduled to visit the Museum of the Occupation and Freedom Fights of Lithuania and lay a wreath at the memorial of heroes fallen for the country’s independence.

Accompanied by Diana Nepaitė, the first lady of Lithuania, the President will also visit the shelter for Ukrainian refugees, opened in the country.

Zourabichvili’s delegation includes Aleksandre Elisashvili and Teona Akubardia - opposition lawmakers from the Georgian Parliament - as well as the Head of her Administration and Advisor for Foreign Organisations and Socioeconomic Questions.