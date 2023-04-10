Future of Georgia rests on returning to European family - Georgian FM

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said the country’s future rested upon returning to the European family since the day of gaining independence on April 9, 1989, Trend reports citing Agenda.

"This is an irreversible process, as Georgia is a European country and our [Georgian] Government made the European choice of the Georgian people its strategic goal. Achieving this goal is possible only with unity and strength”, Darchiashvili emphasised.

"The country has been going through “the most difficult path”, maintaining its independence and “peaceful course” through “tireless work, professionalism and responsibility”, the FM noted.