Georgian, North Macedonian FM discuss OSCE cooperation, European integration efforts

Georgia’s cooperation with North Macedonia during the latter’s Chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe, and the progress achieved by the former on the path of its European integration were discussed on Monday between foreign ministers Ilia Darchiashvili and Bujar Osmani, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Georgia’s foreign office said the meeting covered “concerns of current international cooperation”, emphasising Georgia would continue its “productive engagement” within the scope of “all OSCE components”.

The officials also discussed the progress achieved by Georgia on the road to European integration and the importance of sharing the experience of North Macedonia.

In his comments, Darchiashvili said his Government valued North Macedonia's “support and shared experience” in the process of its integration into European structures.

Both sides also expressed willingness to “further strengthen and deepen” the cooperation between the two governments.