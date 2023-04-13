Georgian Economy Minister, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce discuss trade, economic relations

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Thea Roseman Candler, the United States Assistant Secretary of Commerce for export control discussed trade and economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Ministry said the officials praised the growing trade balance between their countries, as well as the increase in US investments in Georgia.

It also noted the US was among the top three investor countries of Georgia in 2022, and seventh among its largest trade partner countries.

On his part, Candler praised the Georgian Government’s efforts in enforcement of international sanctions imposed on Russia.

The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation in energy, civil aviation, maritime transport, trade, telecommunications, information technology and other sectors.