EU exports of Georgian agricultural products up 21% in Q1

Export of Georgian agricultural products to countries of the European Union is on the rise, with the Ministry of Agriculture data showing a 21 percent year-on-year increase in the figure in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Georgian-based media outlet bpn.ge reported on the statistical trend on Wednesday based on the data provided by the Ministry, with the website citing an overall increase of 29 percent y/y in agricultural exports.

The figures show a 129 percent increase in Georgian wine exports since the signing of the free trade agreement with the EU in 2014, with fruit juice and vegetable exports rising by 103 percent, alcoholic beverages by 26 percent, soft drinks by 4.7 times and fruit export by five times.

Georgian produce worth $1.3 billion was exported to 96 countries in 2022, a 34 percent increase compared to the previous year, statistics also showed.