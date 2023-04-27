Georgian, German Interior ministers discuss fruitful cooperation, prospects of future relations

The fruitful cooperation between the Georgian and German law enforcement, as well as prospects of future relations, was discussed by Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and his German counterpart Nancy Faeser. Gomelauri thanked the German side for its “continuous support” for developing the Georgian Interior Ministry’s capabilities.

At the meeting, held as part of the Georgian Minister's official visit to Germany, the sides highlighted the measures implemented against illegal migration and organised crime and pointed out the role of police attaches in this regard, the Interior Ministry said.

Gomelauri expressed readiness to send Georgian police officers to the relevant units of the German Interior Ministry and explained it would highly contribute to the “effective” fighting against organised crime and support controlling illegal migration flows. The German side emphasised Georgia’s “successful implementation” of the readmission agreement with the European Union and the “effective” cooperation between Georgia and Germany in this regard.

The measures taken by Georgia and the ongoing reforms implemented in response to the challenges of a visa-free regime with the EU were positively evaluated at the meeting, with the German side expressing its will to create bilateral working groups for providing additional legal work opportunities to Georgian citizens in Germany.

The meeting was attended by Levan Izoria, the Georgian Ambassador to Germany, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, the Deputy Interior Minister and Teimuraz Kupatadze, the Director of the Central Criminal Police Department, as well as Sergo Turmanidze, the Georgian Police Attache in Germany.

From the German side, Joachim Stamp, the Special Commissioner for Migration Agreements, Bastian Fleig, the Chief of Directorate-General of Executive Staff, Planning and Communication and Bernd Krossser, the State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community, as well as Ulrich Weinbrenner, Chief of Directorate of Migration, Refugees and Return Policy and Michael Niemeier, the Chief of Directorate for International and EU Affairs, participated in the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Georgian Minister expressed his gratitude towards his German counterpart for her hospitality and invited her to Georgia.