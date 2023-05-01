Georgian Finance Minister to join ADB annual meeting in Korea

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili will join finance ministers, central bank governors, and government officials from Asian Development Bank member countries in the Bank’s 56th annual meeting opening tomorrow in Incheon, Korea, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Ministry of Finance said Khutsishvili would address a session entitled Reinvigorating Regional Cooperation in Central and West Asia – the Role for the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme on Thursday.

At the event, Georgia will also be presented as the host country of the 57th ADB annual meeting in 2024.

A promotion of Georgian culture and tourism potential will also be highlighted at a stand during the event running between Tuesday and Friday.

While in Korea, Khutsishvili will also hold meetings with the Korean Economy Minister and officials from the ADB.