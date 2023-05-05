Economy Minister, Japanese Deputy FM discuss economic relations, projects

The existing relations between Georgia and Hungary, as well as the prospects of future cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, were discussed on Thursday by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

At the meeting, held within the framework of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary’s capital city of Budapest, the officials highlighted the importance of conducting the conference. The sides emphasised the messages voiced at the conference, representing common values for many countries, the Government Administration said.

The conversation touched on the prospects of deepening economic cooperation between the two states, including in the fields of trade, investments, tourism and agriculture. Garibashvili emphasised that Georgia remained committed to the goal for further strengthening the cooperation with Hungary.

Georgia’s European Union integration was also discussed by the PMs, with the officials emphasising the significance of Hungary’s support to the country to get the membership candidate status.

Garibashvili stressed the Georgian Government had fulfilled most of the recommendations set out by the European Commission last year for granting the country the candidate status, highlighting that Georgia was waiting for the status to be granted, as the country deserved it.

After the meeting, the Hungarian Prime Minister hosted a working lunch held in honour of his Georgian counterpart and the country’s delegation.