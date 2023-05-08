Candidate status to bring Georgia “even closer” to EU membership - ambassador

Pawel Herczynski, the European Union Ambassador to Georgia, on Sunday said receiving the European Union membership candidate status was the next stage in the country’s integration process and would bring it “even closer” to membership of the bloc, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In his remarks at the annual Europe Day event in Georgia, Herczynski noted the goal of EU membership was supported by a vast majority of Georgian citizens.

We celebrate Europe Day. Georgia meets this day with a European perspective, it is a great success. [...] This is a historic chance to become a member of a united, secure and economically strong European family. I wish Georgia success on this path”, Herczynski said.

Ulrik Tideström, the Swedish Ambassador to Georgia, highlighted his Government had “always” supported Georgia's European integration.

This is not the first Europe Day celebration in Georgia, but it is the first Europe Day celebration that Georgia sees from a European perspective. Sweden has always supported Georgia's European integration”, Tideström said.

“Georgia's path to Europe is as important for Sweden as its EU presidency. Why? Because we are stronger together, and we need more Georgia both in Sweden and in the EU”, he noted.

The two-day Europe Day events, organised by the Georgian Government Administration, showcased Spanish and Swedish culture, cuisine and traditions in this year’s edition.