Gov’t invested $4 mln to open first Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Georgia - PM

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the first Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Georgia and said the Government had invested ₾11 million (about $4 mln) into the “ultra-modern” laboratory, which was essential for the Georgian people and the country, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Garibashvili said that by the Government’s decision only Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-standard drugs were being imported into the country, but noted it was not enough and required “systematic” control by the state. “Taking care of our citizens is a top priority [of the Government]”, he added.

He also highlighted his Government’s “important” decisions, including the initiative to import medications from Turkey, “as a result of which prices on drugs have been reduced by 60-70 percent and the citizens have saved up to ₾200 million (about $77 mln)”.

The importance of setting the reference price system was also pointed out by Garibashvili, adding “some manipulations and speculations” had been revealed to which the state “immediately responded”, the Government Administration said.

The first quality control laboratory in Georgia provides high-tech equipment in compliance with international standards. It will study and control the quality of medicines in the country, which will “significantly” improve the quality of medications and pharmaceutical products.

The laboratory is staffed with qualified personnel, trained by international trainers and experts in the first stage, the Administration noted, adding the calibration and qualification process of the laboratory equipment were underway, with the assistance of foreign pharma analysts.

Microbiological, molecular and physico-chemical studies are available at the laboratory at this stage, with active work also underway to obtain international certification and accreditation.