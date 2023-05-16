Deputy Economy Minister says Georgian exports reached “record high” in Jan-April

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze said exports from the country had reached a “record high” figure in the first four months of 2023, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Ministry of Economy cited Tsintsadze as saying the value of exports had risen by about 20 percent in April and reached $0.5 billion.

Between January and April, the figure increased by 23.5 percent and reached $1.96 billion, he also said, adding the increase in exports promoted economic growth in the country.

"It is directly related to the efficient use of its transit function by Georgia, and also emphasises increase in the competitiveness of the products produced in Georgia, which is one of the most important priorities of the Government”, he said.

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $6.49 billion between January-April, posting a 21.9 percent increase year-on-year, the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed on Monday.