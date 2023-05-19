Georgian domestic exports up 23.6% in January-April

Georgia has exported locally produced goods worth $1.96 billion in January-April 2023, which is 23.6 percent higher year-on-year, the preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia show, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Geostat said local exports in the country had accounted for 50.3 percent of total exports in the reporting period, amounting to $986.8 million, 18.3 percent lower compared to January-April 2022.

Georgia’s top trading partners were:

Russia - $178.5 million

China - $147.9 million

Turkey - $122.2 million

The largest domestic export goods of Georgia were as follows:

Copper ores and concentrates - $253.1 million (or 25.6% of total exports)

Ferro-alloys - $84.4 million (8.6%)

Wine from fresh grapes - $78.4 million (7.9%)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili stressed the importance of local production calling it the “main employer” in the country, adding “behind each increased percentage or number of exports are many people employed in Georgian enterprises.”