BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will not resign despite the expiration of her mandate, Zurabishvili said in a televised address, Trend reports.

"I remain your president, there is no legitimate parliament. Accordingly, an illegitimate parliament will not be able to elect a new president. Therefore, the inauguration will not take place. My mandate is valid until there is a legitimately elected parliament," she said.