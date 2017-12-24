SpaceX rocket launch sparks fears of UFO sighting in Los Angeles

24 December 2017 00:24 (UTC+04:00)

Residents of Southern California and Arizona were startled just after dusk on Friday when a strange white light which later turned out to be a SpaceX rocket launch appeared in the sky, Daily Mail reports.

The streak of white light would create what turned out to be a fish-shaped pattern, prompting locals to speculate on social media as to what it was.

Local television stations as well as law enforcement agencies received a number of telephone calls from amazed witnesses who were eventually told that what they saw was a rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California.

One news report said that at least 130 people in just one part of Los Angeles County called 911 on Friday evening.

