China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite

26 December 2017 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country, Reuters reports.

Tensions have flared anew over North Korea’s ongoing nuclear and missile programs, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions. Last week, the U.N. Security Council imposed new caps on trade with North Korea, including limiting oil product shipments to just 500,000 barrels a year.

Beijing also imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in November, the second full month of the latest trade sanctions imposed by U.N.

China, the main source of North Korea’s fuel, did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to its isolated neighbor last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

November was the second straight month China exported no diesel or gasoline to North Korea. The last time China’s jet fuel shipments to Pyongyang were at zero was in February 2015.

Since June, state-run China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) [CNPET.UL] has suspended sales of gasoline and diesel to North Korea, concerned that it would not get paid for its goods, Reuters previously reported.

Beijing’s move to turn off the taps completely is rare.

In March 2003, China suspended oil supplies to North Korea for three days after Pyongyang fired a missile into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

It is unknown if China still sells crude oil to Pyongyang. Beijing has not disclosed its crude exports to North Korea for several years.

Industry sources say China still supplies about 520,000 tonnes, or 3.8 million barrels, of crude a year to North Korea via an aging pipeline. That is a little more than 10,000 barrels a day, and worth about $200 million a year at current prices.

North Korea also sources some of its oil from Russia.

Chinese exports of corn to North Korean in November also slumped, down 82 percent from a year earlier to 100 tonnes, the lowest since January. Exports of rice plunged 64 percent to 672 tonnes, the lowest since March.

Trade between North Korea and China has slowed through the year, particularly after China banned coal purchases in February. In November, China’s trade with North Korea totaled $388 million, one of the lowest monthly volumes this year.

China has renewed its call on all countries to make constructive efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, urging the use of peaceful means to resolve issues.

But tensions flared again after North Korea on Nov. 29 said it had tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that put the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile Chinese exports of liquefied petroleum gas to North Korea, used for cooking, rose 58 percent in November from a year earlier to 99 tonnes. Exports of ethanol, which can be turned into a biofuel, gained 82 percent to 3,428 cubic meters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Production, export of gas increase in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:58
Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op closely in geological information technologies
Economy news 25 December 18:37
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
World 25 December 12:37
China expects 2018 industrial output to grow around 6 percent
World 25 December 09:47
China closes over 13,000 illegal websites
Other News 24 December 18:45
World's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 makes maiden flight in China
World 24 December 07:05
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, China sign multi-million deals
Economy news 23 December 16:44
China punishes 970 people for misuse of poverty relief funds
World 23 December 10:38
UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
Other News 22 December 23:19
CNPC: Coal consumption decreases in China due to Turkmenistan's gas
Turkmenistan 22 December 10:05
World's longest glass bridge ready to open
Other News 22 December 07:25
UN mulls new N Korea sanctions, vote could happen Friday
Other News 21 December 22:48
China will finance the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 60 streets of Bishkek
Central Asia 21 December 13:30
Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan to consider developing road transport
Economy news 21 December 11:57
North Korean soldier defects to South Korea
Other News 21 December 06:44
US making plans for military attack on North Korea
World 21 December 04:53
Kazakh-Chinese ventures enter markets
Economy news 20 December 11:47
South Korea says any delay in military drills depends on North Korea's behavior
World 20 December 09:44