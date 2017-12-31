At least one dead, 6 injured in shooting in US state of Colorado (UPDATED)

31 December 2017 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

21:25 (GMT+4) A gunman opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver on Sunday, killing one of the officers, before the suspect was shot and apparently killed, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, Reuters reported.

Four other deputies and two civilians were shot by the suspect, who was “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said on its Twitter account. There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured officers or civilians.

The deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 16 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

County officials were setting up an emergency shelter for those displaced by the incident, citing the “size and scope of the investigation.”

20:22 (GMT+4) Multiple police deputies are reportedly “down” after a shooting near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports. The exact number of casualties is not yet known as police search for the suspect, RT reports.

A Code Red alert has been issued by the sheriff’s department, warning citizens to stay indoors as the shooter is believed to still be at large.

A reporter from the local TV channel Denver7 said he heard several gunshots and saw roadblocks being put in place.

The deputies at the scene were responding to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at an apartment complex on East County Line Road in Littleton, Colorado, on the southern outskirts of Denver. So far there have been no reports as to their status, nor on any civilian casualties.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post.

“We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Several local law enforcement agencies have been put on alert, including Douglas County, Parker

Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department, and Colorado

State Patrol, and a SWAT team has been sent to the scene.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani musician Chingiz Sadykhov dies in US
Society 31 December 2017 02:42
Shots fired near Red Square in Moscow, two people injured
Other News 31 December 2017 00:36
3 people dead in Houston shooting incident: police
Other News 30 December 2017 07:17
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt (UPDATED)
Other News 30 December 2017 02:11
Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12
Other News 30 December 2017 00:23
US Air Force developing swarming cruise missile prototype
Other News 29 December 2017 23:26
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
World 29 December 2017 17:36
America is important for Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan 29 December 2017 16:38
How Trump’s tax overhaul could hit big foreign banks
Business 29 December 2017 13:20
After Trump criticism, China says no illicit oil sales to North Korea
World 29 December 2017 12:54
Report: US, Israel sign secret pact to tackle Iran
Israel 29 December 2017 03:58
Shuttle van crashes into downtown Seattle building, 6 injured
World 29 December 2017 01:51
Romanian hackers charged with disabling DC police cameras during inauguration
World 29 December 2017 01:36
U.S. holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retail
World 28 December 2017 10:20
Pennsylvania woman gets $284bn electricity bill
World 27 December 2017 12:41
US sanctions North Korean officials involved in ballistic missile program
Other News 27 December 2017 03:51
Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue
Other News 27 December 2017 01:25
College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news
Other News 25 December 2017 22:17