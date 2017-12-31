At least one dead, 6 injured in shooting in US state of Colorado (UPDATED)

21:25 (GMT+4) A gunman opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver on Sunday, killing one of the officers, before the suspect was shot and apparently killed, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, Reuters reported.

Four other deputies and two civilians were shot by the suspect, who was “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said on its Twitter account. There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured officers or civilians.

The deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 16 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

County officials were setting up an emergency shelter for those displaced by the incident, citing the “size and scope of the investigation.”

20:22 (GMT+4) Multiple police deputies are reportedly “down” after a shooting near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports. The exact number of casualties is not yet known as police search for the suspect, RT reports.

A Code Red alert has been issued by the sheriff’s department, warning citizens to stay indoors as the shooter is believed to still be at large.

A reporter from the local TV channel Denver7 said he heard several gunshots and saw roadblocks being put in place.

The deputies at the scene were responding to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at an apartment complex on East County Line Road in Littleton, Colorado, on the southern outskirts of Denver. So far there have been no reports as to their status, nor on any civilian casualties.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post.

“We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Several local law enforcement agencies have been put on alert, including Douglas County, Parker

Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department, and Colorado

State Patrol, and a SWAT team has been sent to the scene.

