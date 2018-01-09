EU's Mogherini to meet FMs of E3 countries and Iran's Zarif

9 January 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini will convene a meeting with Foreign Ministers of E3 countries - France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany, Sigmar Gabriel, and the UK Boris Johnson - and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Jan.11 in Brussels.

The meeting will take place in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the EU said in a message on Jan.9.

In July 2015, the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union (EU), and Iran reached a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure that Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful.

