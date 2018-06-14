In Russia 21st Football World Cup starts

14 June 2018 01:30 (UTC+04:00)

.Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

The Football World Cup starts on Thursday with a match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia in the Moscow arena "Luzhniki". Russia will host the world championship for the first time, which will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities of the country and will end on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium, where the final game will take place.

The 21st World Championships will be held with the participation of 32 teams, which are divided into eight groups at the preliminary stage, a format that has existed since 1998. To reach the 1/8 finals, they must take one of the first two places in the group.

