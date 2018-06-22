Brazil police arrest 15 in Sao Paulo highway probe

22 June 2018 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian authorities arrested 15 people on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in highway contracts in the state of Sao Paulo, according to a statement from federal prosecutors and police.

One of the targets was Laurence Casagrande Lourenco, former head of state-run Dersa, the company in charge of Sao Paulo’s highways, court documents showed. Lourenco was the head of state-run utility Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo SA, widely known as Cesp, until Thursday. However, the company said in a late afternoon statement that he had resigned.

He also served as transport and logistics secretary for former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin, now a centrist presidential candidate polling in the single-digits in recent surveys.

It could not be immediately determined if Lourenco is represented by an attorney. Cesp did not return a request for comment.

Prosecutors said in the statement that targets included former executives of Dersa, and executives of construction firms OAS SA [OAEP.UL] and Mendes Junior Engenharia SA.

Under the alleged scheme, Sao Paulo’s state government was over-billed more than 600 million reais ($158 million) for construction works on a major highway that rings the city of Sao Paulo, the capital of Sao Paulo state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Road accident in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 21 June 16:56
Switzerland hold Brazil to 1-1 draw in team's first match at FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)
Other News 18 June 00:36
200 kg narcotics seized by Albanian police
World 16 June 20:48
U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims - White House
US 14 June 17:51
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 14 June 13:39
Finance minister says Brazilian economy recovers after truckers' strike
Other News 13 June 03:40
Brazilian army carries out operation in four favelas
Other News 10 June 03:28
German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral
Europe 3 June 21:12
Bus carrying policemen overturns in Turkey
Turkey 2 June 10:39
Chinese investment in Brazil brings advanced technology
China 30 May 22:41
Ankara police conducting large-scale anti-terrorist operation
Turkey 30 May 09:53
Brazil says ready to enhance co-op with Iran in urban transportation
Economy news 28 May 13:22
Istanbul police detain over 50 IS members
Turkey 25 May 18:50
Brazil trucker protest drags on as diesel tax cuts stall, effects spreading
World 25 May 04:21
Man takes three hostages in Moscow
Russia 24 May 23:18
Kazakhstan starts export of uranium to Brazil
Economy news 23 May 11:30
EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks
Europe 22 May 14:50
Brazilian truck drivers protest fuel price hike
Other News 22 May 03:28