Morocco, France vow to strengthen partnership

Morocco and France reaffirmed Friday in Rabat their willingness to further cement the partnership between the two countries, Xinhua reported.

The talks were held by Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani and the speakers of the French Senate and National Assembly, Gerard Larcher and Francois De Rugy.

The talks were an opportunity to review the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Morocco and France, as well as the ambition of the leaders of the two countries to see progress in partnership in various areas, according to a statement by the Moroccan prime minister's office.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news