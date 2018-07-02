Mexicans overwhelmingly voted for leftist Lopez Obrador: Exit polls

Anti-establishment outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won Mexico's presidential election, exit polls show.

According to polling firm Parametria on early Monday, the former Mexico City mayor won between 53 percent and 59 percent of the votes, an amount which places him well ahead of rivals, PressTV reported.

A Televisa poll gave Obrador winning between 43 percent and 49 percent of the vote.

Several other polling firms gave him a lead of at least 20 points.

Following the announcements, ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade accepted his defeat, saying Obrador, now held the responsibility of the upcoming government.

Obrador would be the first leftist to become president in decades in Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, if he ousts the ruling centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Runner-up in the 2006 and 2012 elections, Lopez Obrador pitches himself as the only man capable of cleaning up a political class whose credibility has been ground down by persistent graft, soaring crime levels and years of subpar economic growth.

"We are tired of so much corruption," said Jose Alfredo Ortiz, a 32-year-old shopkeeper who planned to vote for Lopez Obrador in the gritty Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec.

"What people want is a change, somebody who will govern differently."

