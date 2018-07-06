Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration

6 July 2018 05:51 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Thursday that he will invite U.S. President Donald Trump to his inauguration in December, Xinxua reported.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Lopez Obrador underscored the importance of his country's relations with the United States.

"We are going to invite him. We are neighboring countries, we have economic and trade relations, we have ties of friendship, we care a lot about cooperation for development," he said.

