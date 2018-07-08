Rescuers begin operation to bring out 13 trapped in Thai cave

8 July 2018 08:37 (UTC+04:00)

Rescue operation to bring out 12 boys and their coach trapped in northern Thailand's cave has been underway since about 10:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakom confirmed at a briefing, Xinhua reported.

He said 13 international cave diving experts and five elite rescuers from Thai Navy Seal joined the operation, adding that the trapped boys will be dived out one by one.

Each boy will be escorted by two rescuers, he said.

The governor said it would take about 11 hours to totally bring a boy out of the cave. The first boy may come out of the cave at about 9 p.m. local time.

He said it will take about three to four days to bring all the 13 out of the cave.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing in the cave since June 23. Rescue teams launched a round-the-clock search and found them on July 2.

A former Thai navy SEAL has died from lack of oxygen during the rescue operation on Friday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Thailand resumes search for soccer team trapped in flooded cave
Other News 26 June 08:44
Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags
World 3 June 05:05
Consul General of Uzbekistan in Bangkok appointed
Uzbekistan 25 May 12:52
Chain bombs hit southern Thailand, several injured
Other News 20 May 21:11
PM: Thailand keen to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 27 April 20:53
Fire kills 20 Myanmar migrant workers on bus in Thailand
Other News 30 March 12:24
Latest
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Four hurt when medical helicopter crashes on Chicago highway
World 08:48
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 08:00
Pompeo: North Korea confirms commitment to denuclearization
US 07:48
Nearly 60 people died in Japan as a result of torrential rains
World 06:26
Haiti protests carry on despite fuel hike U-turn; flights canceled
World 04:59
US warships cross Strait between China and Taiwan Amid trade row
US 03:59
6.5-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 02:33
South Korea denies stopping Iran's oil imports
Iran 01:48