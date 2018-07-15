New militant attack in Kabul leaves 10 killed or injured

Militants have launched a fresh attack on civilians and security forces in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul with police reporting multiple casualties, PressTV reported.

Police would not confirm the exact death toll from the bomb attack in front of the ministry of rural rehabilitation and development on Sunday and only said that 10 had been killed or wounded in the explosion.

The attack took place around 4:30 pm local time when most of employees of the ministry would have been leaving for home.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack although militants of the Taliban or the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have been behind similar assaults in Kabul over the past months.

Daesh claimed responsibility for a similar attack on the rural rehabilitation and development ministry on June 11 when 13 people were killed and 31 were injured. That attack also targeted embassy workers as it happened at a time when employees queued for an early bus home during the holy month of Ramadan.

Daesh, only second to the Taliban in terms of influence and territories it holds in Afghanistan, has behind some 52 percent of deaths caused by complex militant attacks in the war-torn country this year, according to a UN report released on Sunday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said militant attacks contributed to a total of 1,413 casualties in Afghanistan since the start of 2018, a sharp 22-percent rise from figures seen in the same period last year. It said the Taliban was behind 40 percent of the attacks.

Daesh gained a foothold in Afghanistan in 2014 when some key figures defected from the Taliban after a leadership crisis erupted in the group. The Afghan government fears Daesh could become a dominant force in the country now that it has been almost obliterated from its main previous bastions in Iraq and Syria.

