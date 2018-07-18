Three people killed in collapse of two buildings in New Delhi

18 July 2018 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Three people died as a result of the collapse of two buildings, which occurred on Wednesday night in the city of Big Noida, east of the Indian capital, the Uttar Pradesh police reported.

"The six-storey building under construction collapsed on a residential four-story building, which also collapsed, and as of today we have three dead, as many are still under the rubble," the state law enforcement official told the agency.

Now emergency works are being carried out.

"It is obvious to us that the construction of the building was unstable, and it was dangerous to be in it," the policeman concluded.

