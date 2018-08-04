U.S. pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Southeast Asia

4 August 2018 06:22 (UTC+04:00)

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly $300 million in new security funding for Southeast Asia, Reuters reports.

Pompeo unveiled the figure to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other officials from around the world in Singapore.

The United States said earlier this week it will invest $113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in emerging Asia which he called “a downpayment on a new era of U.S. economic commitment to the region”.

