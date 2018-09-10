Kim Jong-un's might visit Russia before year's end

10 September 2018 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might visit Russia before year's end, the date for the politician's visit depends on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian upper house spokeswoman Valentina Matvienko said on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"[Kim] intends to take up the Russian president's invitation in the near future, without delay, he is ready to pay a visit to Russia depending on the schedule of Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]… I hope that in the near future, before year's end, such a visit will take place," Matvienko told reporters leaving the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of DPRK, according to the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

Putin earlier announced that Russia was ready to take steps to establish economic contacts with North Korea, while Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in June handed over an invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit Russia.

