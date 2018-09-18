EU to scrap lawsuit against Ireland after Apple pays back taxes

18 September 2018 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

EU antitrust regulators plan to drop legal action against Ireland after iPhone maker Apple paid 13.1 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in back taxes following a regulatory order two years ago, the European Commission said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager sued Ireland last year for failing to recover the record amount.

“In light of the full payment by Apple of the illegal State aid it had received from Ireland, Commissioner Vestager will be proposing to the College of Commissioners the withdrawal of this court action,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

