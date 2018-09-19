8 people rushed to hospital, 24 treated at scene after chemical leak at Sydney hotel

A chemical leak at a luxury Sydney hotel on Wednesday has seen eight people taken to nearby hospital and 24 others treated at the scene, a New South Wales State Ambulance spokesperson said, Xinhua reported.

The guests at the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park Hotel were treated for "eye irritation and breathing problems," the spokesperson told Xinhua.

Despite the initial panic, he confirmed that everyone who was treated is now in a stable condition.

Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the incident on level 20, 21 and 22 of the building at around 9:00 a.m. local time this morning after a strong odor was detected.

"It happened on the pool level area," the spokesperson explained.

"Someone was doing some kind of work on the pool and apparently there was a mixture of chemicals that did not mix well together."

"Somehow the fumes have escaped and gone through the building."

The combination of chemicals, reported to be a mixture of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, then made their way into the ventilation system.

Police have urged pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

