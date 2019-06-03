Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite

Alphabet Inc's Google is experiencing high levels of congestion in the eastern United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company said on Sunday here, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly,” the company said, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT. It did not elaborate on the cause.

Many users took to Twitter to complain about the outage.

