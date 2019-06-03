FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup

The Council of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Monday will discuss the preparation of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and determine the countries that will host the 2019 and 2020 World Club Championships, Trend reports citing TASS.

The meeting of the FIFA Council will be held in Paris on June 3. It precedes the congress of the international federation, the main event of which will be electing the organization’s president. The Congress will be held on June 5, the only contender for the post is the current head of FIFA Gianni Infantino.

One of the items on the meeting’s agenda is devoted to the closest world championship. In particular, the council will discuss the proposal to increase the number of participants in the tournament from 32 to 48 teams. It is likely that the council will decide to exclude this item from discussion at the congress, since FIFA has already made a statement on the issue.

It was announced on May 22, that the tournament will take place without changing the number of participants. The decision was due to the fact that FIFA did not have enough time to prepare the country for additional matches. Increasing the number of participants in the world championship could lead to the fact that a number of matches could take place outside of Qatar.

