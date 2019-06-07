Google takes pre-orders for game streaming service launching November

7 June 2019 00:55 (UTC+04:00)

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Thursday opened pre-orders for its game streaming service, which it said will launch in November with more than 30 games from at least 21 publishers including Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Google said its Stadia Founder’s Edition package, priced at $129.99, will enable consumers to play video games such as Destiny 2 from the launch day on nearly any device without any downloads, making access to games potentially as easy as watching a YouTube video.

Google faces competition from several gaming and tech companies planning similar streaming services, and must show game makers that streaming is financially viable despite stumbles with some of its earlier initiatives in gaming.

The service could significantly boost returns from Google’s huge investments in cloud software and data centers, technology analysts have said.

Google said some games would be free to paying subscribers while others would be sold at prices similar to existing retail. Additional well-known launch titles include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XV and NBA2K.

Phil Harrison, a Google vice president overseeing Stadia, declined to disclose terms of the deals with publishers.

“They are working with us because they see the long term opportunity to bring games to more people and remove friction...from the equation,” he said in an interview. “Over the long term, they will enjoy the economic benefits of that as well.”

The limited-quantity Founder’s Edition package, available across 14 North American and European countries, will be the only way users can play at launch, Google said. Google spokesman Patrick Seybold declined to specify the limited quantity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite
World 3 June 03:13
Google eyes new data center in southern Finland
Other News 27 May 21:15
Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland
Other News 27 May 12:11
Google complying with EU order in shopping case, says EU's Vestager
World 22 May 16:15
Huawei accuses U.S. of bullying, says working with Google to counter ban
World 21 May 16:53
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist
Other News 20 May 04:44
Latest
Lebanon arrests 5 suspects in Tripoli's terror attack
World 00:15
African bloc suspends Sudan demanding end to military rule
Other News 6 June 23:08
Mexican president hopes for deal with U.S. on migration on Thursday
Other News 6 June 22:13
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 6 June 21:17
Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling announced
Society 6 June 20:40
Two Canadian aid workers kidnapped at Ghana golf club
World 6 June 20:34
Joint charity project of Azercell and Xəzər TV
Business 6 June 19:52
61 killed in security incidents in Sudan: official
Other News 6 June 19:25
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 6 June 18:39