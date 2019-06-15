Forces kill 6 militants in Afghanistan's Logar province

A total of six militants were killed as governemnt forces struck Taliban hideout in Porak area outside eastern Logar provincial capital Pul-e-Alam on Friday, provincial government spokesman Shahpor Ahmadzai said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Ahmadzai, the government forces, acting upon intelligence report, struck the Taliban insurgents on Friday night and besides killing six insurgnets also destroyed a car and five motorbikes of the militants.

Taliban militants haven't commented.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news