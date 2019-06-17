Bus crashes in Venezuela leaving 16 people dead

17 June 2019 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 16 people died as a result of a bus crash in Venezuela, local media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The bus was heading from the city of San Cristobal for the city of Maracaibo when its tire burst, which resulted in the loss of the driver’s control over the vehicle and the latter's overturn.

Some people were also injured by the accident. All the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

