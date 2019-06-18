Gunmen kill 41 people in central Mali: mayor

18 June 2019 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people in a part of the country where ethnic reprisal attacks have surged in recent months, a local mayor said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The attacks on Monday evening on the villages of Yoro and Gangafani 2 compound a dire security situation in central Mali, where ethnic militias regularly slaughter civilians from rival groups and Islamist militants are also active.

The victims of Monday’s raids were mostly ethnic Dogons, said Issiaka Ganame, the mayor of Yoro, where 24 people were killed. Another 17 died in Gangafani 2.

“About 100 unidentified armed men circulating on motos all of a sudden invaded Yoro and fired on the population,” Ganame told Reuters. “Then they descended on the village of Gangafani 2, which is about 15 km (9 miles) away.”

The tit-for-tat violence in recent months has largely pitted Dogon hunters against Fulani herders. Attackers believed to be Fulani raided a Dogon village last week, killing at least 35 people.

In March, suspected Dogon militiamen killed more than 150 Fulani in two villages in central Mali, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in the country’s recent history.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN chief condemns deadly attack in central Mali
Other News 11 June 04:26
At least 95 killed in central Mali village attack
Other News 11 June 00:50
Attack on Mali army base kills 11 soldiers
Other News 22 April 01:18
Malian PM, gov't step down after violence in village
Other News 19 April 06:58
At least 134 Fulani herders killed in central Mali's worst violence yet
Other News 24 March 11:16
At least 110 Fulani herders killed in central Mali's worst violence yet
Other News 23 March 22:44
Latest
Head of central region of Turkmenistan appointed
Central Asia 21:09
Turkmenistan eyes to launch production of materials on spunlace technology
Economy 20:58
15 judokas from Azerbaijan at 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 20:38
US announces return to WTO in Baku
Politics 20:07
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues
Politics 19:17
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18:54
Assets of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund reduce
Economy 18:47