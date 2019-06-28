Mosque blast injures 10 in Afghanistan's northern province

28 June 2019 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

At least 10 people were injured as an explosion rocked a mosque in Aybak city, capital of the northern Samangan province, on Friday, head of the provincial council Hajji Raz Mohammad said, reports Trend citing to xinhuane.

"A mine planted by enemies in a mosque in Aybak city went off this afternoon, wounding 10 worshippers including the prayer leader," Mohammad told Xinhua.

Meantime, hospital officials said 15 injured people, some in critical condition, had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Spokesman for the provincial government Sediq Azizi also confirmed the incident, saying 10 people sustained injuries in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban and the rival Islamic State group often claim such attacks.

