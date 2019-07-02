At least 12 killed, 13 hurt as compound wall collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rain

According to the NDTV, at least 13 people were transported to a hospital. The rescue operation is reportedly underway, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Local authorities reportedly expect another heavy rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar in coming days. Local police have said in a statement on Twitter that local residents should check the weather updates regularly and plan their schedule accordingly.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Mumbai's Maharashtra state have declared a public holiday "for safety" of local citizens.

The Mumbai meteorologists have said that the country is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells this year as the affected regions had received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period, according to the NDTV.

Heavy rains started battering India's financial capital Mumbai on Monday causing reportedly a disruption to the local commuter train network and delaying flights from the country's second-busiest airport.

Floods in 2005 killed more than 500 people in Mumbai, according to Reuters. The majority of deaths occurred in shanty town slums, which are home to more than half of Mumbai's population.

