Australia police launch mass anti-terror raid in Sydney

2 July 2019 07:41 (UTC+04:00)

According to the News.com.au media report, three men have been detained and remain at the Bankstown police station. They have not yet been booked, but are expected to be charged with planning a terror attack and having links to the Daesh terror group, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“The NSW joint counter terrorism team can confirm it is conducting operation activity in Sydney today [...] There is no immediate threat to the safety of community as a result of this activity”, a spokesperson for NSW Police told News.com.au.

Sydney police advised that there is no immediate threat to the community following the arrests. Police announced that they will address the media with more information about the counter-terror operation later on Tuesday.

There have been no detailed reports on the suspects' identities.

In November 2018, the Canberra government announced plans to make changes in the current Australian Citizenship Act to strip citizenship from those with dual nationality who had been convicted of terrorism.

Under current Australian law, citizenship can only be stripped from those with dual citizenship if they have been sentenced to jail for six years or more. The new changes will not provide conditions on the period of imprisonment.

The new limitations reportedly will also prevent the return of Australian foreign fighters who previously visited conflict-affected zones such as Syria and Iraq.

