U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit

5 July 2019 04:40 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. government filed a motion on Wednesday asking for the dismissal of a lawsuit by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that claimed the United States had acted illegally when it blacklisted Huawei’s products, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Huawei sued the U.S. government in early March, in a complaint filed in federal court in Texas, saying that a law limiting its American business was unconstitutional.

The company has been a component of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China that has hung over financial markets, with President Donald Trump recently agreeing to loosen restrictions on Huawei after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit.

Top representatives of the two countries are organizing to resume talks next week, according to Trump administration officials.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government said that because the company was still blacklisted, license requests from U.S. companies seeking to import products to Huawei were being reviewed “under the highest national security scrutiny.”

The government’s motion was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the same court where the original complaint was filed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC
US 04:28
United States adds India to steel tariff dispute at WTO
World 4 July 17:55
Vietnam determined to tackle U.S. concerns about steel exports
Other News 4 July 16:41
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 4 July 16:15
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 4 July 14:01
Iran says it could consider talks with U.S. only if sanctions lifted and Khamenei permits
Other News 4 July 13:31
Latest
Google Maps down, sparking mass disorientation
World 05:28
At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast
World 05:01
'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC
US 04:28
Member of Sicilian mafia captured in Bolivia
World 03:21
Honduras searches for 9 missing fishermen
World 03:11
Putin holds friendly meeting with Berlusconi at Rome airport
World 02:44
PSG sign Herrera until 2024
World 02:19
Brit found dead in Thai cinema 'while watching horror movie Annabelle Comes Home'
World 01:42
Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
World 01:03