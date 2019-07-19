BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars

19 July 2019 07:05 (UTC+04:00)

German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) and Chinese online gaming giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) are teaming up to launch a computing center in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest auto market, the companies said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The computing center, which will start operations by the end of the year, will provide cars with data-crunching capabilities to help them drive semi-autonomously and, eventually, autonomously.

The two companies did not disclose the investment in the center. Sources familiar with the deal said the center will be built in the eastern city of Tianjin.

The establishment of the center “will support BMW’s autonomous driving development and innovation in China,” Jochen Goller, head of BMW’s China operations, said in a statement.

“BMW can, therefore, develop autonomous driving solutions that fit better with the specific driving conditions in China.”

BMW said the new computing center will leverage Tencent’s cloud computing and big data, and provide the automaker with infrastructure needed to develop the autonomous cars.

The Munich-headquartered automaker says it will likely introduce semi-autonomous, or L3 classification, cars in China in 2021 which would need massive computing power to analyze real-time flow of digital information on road and traffic conditions.

Driverless cars need sophisticated data-crunching capabilities as they rely on so-called artificial-intelligence, or neuro-network technology, to help them “learn” from experience and could eventually drive themselves without human intervention.

BMW’s planned Chinese computing center follows the opening earlier this year of a similar computing center in Munich.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2020
World 5 July 14:40
BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
Other News 4 July 14:39
BMW's hybrid cars to switch to electric only mode in polluted cities
Other News 25 June 13:51
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components
Other News 5 June 11:45
BMW achieves record car sales in March
Europe 11 April 23:25
BMW, Daimler plan cooperation in autonomous driving: report
Other News 21 January 22:14
Latest
Oil jumps after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone
Other News 10:21
Agro-ecotourism to be developed in Azerbaijani districts
Tourism 10:16
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand flour products variety, range of services
Economy 10:05
Suspension of Ankara’s participation in F-35 program to negatively affect NATO - minister
Turkey 10:05
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues grow
Finance 10:04
Production from Iran’s Saadatabad oil field to increase
Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 19
Finance 09:51